Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,293,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,756. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

