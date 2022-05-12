Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 7.6% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $30.50. 39,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,865,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after buying an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $26,699,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 357.3% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Futu by 10.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

