FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Issued By Raymond James

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$46.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.48 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

155675 has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.