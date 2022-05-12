G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of GTHX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 8.69. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 17,142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.