Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 3.7%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.