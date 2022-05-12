GAMB (GMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52,022.00

GAMB (GMB) traded down 47.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. GAMB has a market cap of $1.08 million and $52,022.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 69.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28,138.17 or 0.99881424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001760 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

