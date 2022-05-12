Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 104.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,835,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,560,000 after acquiring an additional 201,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 730,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.