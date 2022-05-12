Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Gartner posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,046,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.52. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.50 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

