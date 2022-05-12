Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $593.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $593.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBERY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Geberit stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 23,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,029. Geberit has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.8132 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

