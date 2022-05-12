General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,272,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

