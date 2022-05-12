Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.89

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.89 and last traded at $63.13, with a volume of 172132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

