Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOD. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -4,998.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.