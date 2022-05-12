Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.24) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.00) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 556.86 ($6.87).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 446.30 ($5.50) on Wednesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 540.20 ($6.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market cap of £58.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 424.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

