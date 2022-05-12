Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.84 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.