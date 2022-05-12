Glenview Trust Co Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,160,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,918. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

