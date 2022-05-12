Glenview Trust Co Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 108,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,512. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.