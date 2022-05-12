Glenview Trust Co Has $3.30 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,782,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.68. 14,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

