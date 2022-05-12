Glenview Trust Co Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $52.01. 406,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,634,949. The firm has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

