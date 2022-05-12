Glenview Trust Co Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Fluor worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 65,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,158. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

