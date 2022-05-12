Glenview Trust Co Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Fluor worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 65,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,158. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

