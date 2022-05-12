Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synaptics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.06. 14,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average is $223.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

