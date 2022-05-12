Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,277.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,812. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,272.00 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,504.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,585.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

