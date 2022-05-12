Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,652,000 after purchasing an additional 335,536 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 273,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $28.76. 10,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,534. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $36.48.

