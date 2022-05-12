Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,455,000 after purchasing an additional 320,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.27. The stock had a trading volume of 154,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,418. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

