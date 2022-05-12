Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.