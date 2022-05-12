Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Shares Down 23.1%

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 6,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 32,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £17.66 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.45.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

