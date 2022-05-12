Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.81% of Global Payments worth $316,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. CX Institutional increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $200.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.