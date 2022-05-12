Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.02. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.99 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Global Ports (Get Rating)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

