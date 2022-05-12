GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. GLOBALFOUNDRIES updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.48 EPS.

GFS stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

