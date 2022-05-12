GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.955-1985 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.38.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

