Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
GSAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 20,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.27. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
