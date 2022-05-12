Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

GSAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 20,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.27. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.