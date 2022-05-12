GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.30 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GLGDF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,862. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

