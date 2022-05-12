GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.30 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GLGDF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,862. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.07.
GoGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
