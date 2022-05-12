Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,354,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. 27,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

