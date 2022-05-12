Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.4%.
NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 348,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.
About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
