Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.4%.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 348,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

