GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CAO Charles Lafrades Sells 4,806 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $993.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.97.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

