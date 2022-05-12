Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Earnings Beat

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 6,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 775,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

In related news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 552,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $555.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

