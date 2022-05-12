G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 186.3% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 113,349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 437,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAPA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,032. G&P Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

