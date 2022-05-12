Graft Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,433.40 (GRFT)

Graft (GRFT) traded up 273.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Graft has traded 205.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a market cap of $180,433.40 and $76.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00481024 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

