Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

