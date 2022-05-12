Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.40 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.16. 9,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,963. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

