Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of GECC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

