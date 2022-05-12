Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

