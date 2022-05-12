Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 2,793 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

