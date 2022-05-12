Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,019,275 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CommScope by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 113,565 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in CommScope by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 158,634 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.70 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 500.86%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

