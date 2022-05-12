GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Trading Down 12.7%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 2,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

