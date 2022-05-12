Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.44 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $377,284.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,505.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.56 or 0.06859643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00224436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00700684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00066960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00481024 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004314 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

