Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.17. Grindrod Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 178,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $451.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

