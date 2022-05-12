Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.70.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 6,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.