Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIM traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

