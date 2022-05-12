Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.34

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 6199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.
Hagerty Company Profile (NYSE:HGTY)
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
